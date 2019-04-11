New Job Listing Hints At Imminent ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Release Date Announcement

CD Projekt Red has previously teased that it could reveal the release date of Cyberpunk 2077 at E3 this year. Meanwhile, during a recent investors call, the developer hinted that development on the game is rounding its last corner. These two things combined seem to suggest that not only is a release date announcement imminent — and will likely come at E3 — but the game’s release could be not that far off. That said, a new job listing posted by CD Projekt Red further suggests that the Polish developer is getting ready to unveil the game’s long-awaited release date.

More specifically, a new job listing for a “Release Manager” has gone up, and while it doesn’t namedrop Cyberpunk 2077 specifically, it notes the position will guide and help the release process of the studio’s titles.

“We’re looking for a quality-focused and well-organized Release Manager to support us on our current and upcoming projects and to take part in coordination of all global product releases. As release manager you will cooperate and communicate with all stakeholders from the CD Projekt involved in the release and take active part in organizing whole process. It includes submissions to first party console manufacturers, oversee compliance certification process and working with partners on publishing process on multiple platforms.”

The following responsibilities are further outlined:

Active part of overall product launch process.

Interface with global release manager to ensure successful product release.

Coordinate communication and key dates between various development and publishing groups.

Ensure communication between external partners and the development team, coordinating and negotiating development plans, exceptions, sales/mktg/publishing content, as well as releases.

Scheduling, coordination, quality control and external certification process across multiple platforms and products.

Submitting builds to external partners inside and out, and overseeing all aspects of external build certification.

Create and manage the release checklist.

Assist with submissions to age rating agencies.

Provide reports on release progress.

Working closely with dev team, production, QA, and Live Ops teams on identifying and resolving risk related to releases.

Working closely with Live Ops team to coordinate and publish frequent builds, hotfixes, and patches.

Help coordinate project teams involved in the product development process.

As you can see, the evidence is starting to mount that Cyberpunk 2077’s release date announcement is in the pipeline and probably coming pretty soon. Now all we have to do is survive the anticipation until E3.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and possibly next-gen system. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming RPG, click here.