CD Projekt Red Shares Some Good News About Cyberpunk 2077

A lot of games are getting delayed right now, but it looks like Cyberpuhnk 2077 will be immune to the new game delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. According to CD Projekt Red president Adam Kicinski, Cyberpunk 2077 is on schedule to hit PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia this September. Of course, this could change, but the Polish developer “intends” to release the highly-anticipated role-playing game during the fall month.

“Since mid-March we have been working from home, while ensuring continuity of all our of operations,” said Kicinski, talking about the game during a new investors call. “Our goals haven’t changed; first and foremost, we intend to release Cyberpunk 2077 in September.”

Kicinski goes on to note that CD Projekt Red feels like it has the necessary tools to meet this expectation. Further, the company president points out that the company’s longstanding strategy of avoiding debt and accumulating cash reserves will help it properly navigate any further hardships experienced during these challenging times.

Again, there’s a lot of uncertainty about the future right now. Not just in the United States, but Europe and the rest of the world. It’s unclear how much longer the coronavirus pandemic will disrupt societies around the globe, and it’s unclear what kinda state the global and local economies will be in once this all said and done. In other words, while it’s good to hear CD Projekt Red is confident it will hit the Cyberpunk 2077 release date, this is nothing more than a prediction for now.

Cyberpunk 2077 is poised to hit PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 17. It’s also in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification,” reads an official pitch of the game. “You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”