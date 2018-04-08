New Cyberpunk 2077 Trailer Could Be Coming Soon

You know what would be nice right now? A new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer. And that’s exactly what we could be getting soon.

A new job listing from Polish developer CD Projekt Red is searching for a 3D Generalist “to make outstanding visual effects and lighting for trailers, ads or cutscenes.”

The listing further reveals that The Witcher 3 developer is looking for a person to create “high quality real-time visual FX and lighting for the marketing/promo videos” of the game. Additionally, the prospective hire will also work on game in-engine FX and lighting for cut scenes and create 3D models and textures for characters and environments.

More specifically, the ad reads:

THE VISION

Our Marketing Team creates thrilling, high quality promo videos that allure the gamers worldwidely. We are looking for a Generalist to join the team and to make outstanding visual effects and lighting for the trailers, ads or cutscenes.

We are looking for Specialist or Senior.

DAILY RESPONSIBILITIES IN A NUTSHELL

Creating high quality real-time visual FX and lighting for the marketing/promo videos (trailers, ads, teasers and other assets).

Working on game in-engine FX and lighting for cut scenes.

Creating 3d models and textures for environments, characters.

Creating and maintaining the pipeline from the conceptual phase to implementation.

Daily collaboration with Video Editing Team, Creative Director and Art Director.

Working alongside with the Producer sharing pipeline, responsibilities and time frames.

What the job listing seemingly implies is that CD Projekt Red is gearing up for the start of the marketing and promotional campaign of the game. As you may know, information on the title has been scarce, while marketing has been limited to a single teaser trailer.

It is expected Cyberpunk 2077 development picked off with the full force of CD Projekt Red behind anywhere between mid-2015 (when The Witcher 3 released) and mid-2016, when the game’s second and final expansion hit. What this presumably means is that Cyberpunk 2077 has been in the full swing of things for a couple of years now, which puts it in a timeframe where a marketing and promotional campaign should be nearing.

As many have speculated, with the confirmation of CD Projekt being at E3 this year in June, we may be getting a new trailer during either Microsoft or Sony’s presser, or perhaps maybe even before that. Whatever the case, one thing is clear, we will be getting something soon if this job listing is any indication.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly next-gen hardware.

Thanks, Gaming Bolt.