Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.3 Details Revealed, DLC Announcement Coming Soon

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red today revealed a number of new details associated with the game's next patch. This update, which is version 1.3 for the game, still doesn't have a set release date, although the studio has promised that the full patch notes will be going live in the near future. And to coincide with this update's arrival, the first DLC pack for Cyberpunk 2077 will also soon be unveiled.

CD Projekt Red pushed live a new blog on the official Cyberpunk 2077 website today that explained more of its goals when it comes to patch 1.3. Of these tweaks that will be rolling out, one includes a change to the game's mini-map that will allow players to view more of their surrounding area. Other alterations include adjustments to the UI in certain situations while also including the ability to reset your perks for a lower cost. Essentially, this latter update will allow players to try out different builds more freely without feeling like they're being punished.

Just like the last time, full patch notes are coming soon! Meanwhile, if you’re anxious to hear what else is new in Night City, join #REDstreams with our experts tomorrow on our Twitch channel: https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv The stream will be in English and will start at 18:00 CEST. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 16, 2021

Other than the patch itself, CD Projekt Red has also confirmed that it will be revealing the first piece of DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 in a stream that's going to take place tomorrow, August 17. This stream will be going live at 12:00pm EST/9:00am PST and will also show off some more of the changes included in update 1.3. It remains to be seen how much of the DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 will be shown off in this setting, though, so don't get too excited just yet.

Do any of these new developments with Cyberpunk 2077 make you excited to return to the game in the future? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T VGC]