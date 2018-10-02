‘Dance Dance Revolution’ Movie in the Works

A movie based on the popular dancing game Dance Dance Revolution is reportedly in the works from Greg Silverman’s Stampede Ventures.

Deadline reported on Tuesday that Cara Fano, the new director of development for Film & TV at Stampede Ventures, would be supervising the production of the new film that’s based on the Dance Dance Revolution video game. The game is part of a series from Konami that’s found homes on platforms ranging all the way from arcades to more modern game consoles. Its basic gameplay consists of players watching their screens for descending arrows that show them what steps to make and tasks players with making the correct movements while maintain the beat of different songs.

Sharing some details on what the movie will entail, Deadline’s report says that the film “will explore a world on the brink of destruction where the only hope is to unite through the universal language of dance.” Stampede Ventures will partner with Branded Entertainment producers J. Todd Harris and Marc Marcum with Konami, the owners of the original property, also working on the project.

Fano has worked with Silverman in the past during his time at Warner Bros. and will continue to do so at Stampede Ventures, Silverman’s independent content creation company. With Fano taking on other projects alongside the movie that’s based on the Dance Dance Revolution game, Deadline also reported that Silverman said he was grateful to work with Fano.

“I am incredibly grateful to have Cara by my side as we launch Stampede,” Silverman said. “Not only is she one of the most voracious readers I’ve known in my career, she also has razor-sharp instincts when it comes to story and characters and is helping us identify the next generation of genre writers who can build franchises.”

Fano reportedly reciprocated Silverman’s comments by praising his efforts and saying that she was looking forward to working with him at Stampede.

“Greg Silverman is one of the most creative and driven people I have ever met,” Fara said. “His vision for ushering in a new era of content as well as content creators is groundbreaking and exhilarating. I feel so privileged to have been a part of his new company from day one. It’s an honor and pleasure to work so closely with the team at Stampede.”

Neither a title for the Dance Dance Revolution movie nor a timeframe for its release have been shared at this time.