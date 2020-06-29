Dark Souls 3: Watch the Lothric Knight Sword Forged in Real-Life

Over the years, video games have inspired some impressive creativity from the people that play them. Some fans even channel that creativity into bringing elements of those games into the real world. The company That Works does just that, forging replicas of some of the most famous weapons in all of gaming. Owner Matt Stagmer's latest project is a replica of the Lothric Knight Sword from Dark Souls III. The weapon was suggested by viewers, and worked out well, as the Lothric Knight Sword is actually a bit more realistic than some of the blades that appear in other video games.

In the video above, viewers can see the intricate crafting process, as well as the finished product. Upon completion, the Lothric Knight Sword replica looks incredibly faithful to its appearance in FromSoftware's game. It also seems just as dangerous. At the end of the video, That Works staff members can be seen wielding the blade, using it to cut through items such as a watermelon, coconuts, and more.

The Lothric Knight Sword is one of the most iconic swords in Dark Souls III, and one of the game's strongest straight swords. As its name suggests, the weapon is wielded by the Lothric Knights, and players can pick one up if dropped by a foe. It can also be purchased in the game in exchange for 4000 souls.

It's always interesting to see what video game fans can come up with to showcase their hobby. Stagmer's Lothric Knight Sword is an amazing testament to That Works' ability to craft weapons. In previous videos, Stagmer has forged other real-life weapons based on video games and popular culture, including the Viking Axe from Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the Witcher sword from The Witcher, and Trever Belmont's Morning Star from the Castlevania series. Unfortunately, these weapons are not officially licensed, and not available for sale, so viewers will just have to eye them with jealousy!

Dark Souls III is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of the Lothric Knight Sword from That Works? What video game weapon would you like to see them craft next? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.