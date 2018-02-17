Dark Souls: Artorias the Abysswalker Statue Available Now for Pre-Order

While we wait patiently (not-so-patiently) for the remaster of the first Dark Souls, fellow collectors can rejoice in a new collectibles statue from the gurus over at First 4 Figures! There are 2 days left to reserve one for yourself, these will be very limited in quantity so grab one while you can!

Don’t let the image fool you, it’s not as tiny as it looks. The exclusive PVC statue will stand at 8 inches tall showcasing the mighty history of Artorias the Abysswalker. According to the listing’s description:

“Once a part of the Four Knights of Lord Gwyn, Artorias wields a greatsword and has the ability to traverse The Abyss. However, eventually overwhelmed by The Abyss, Artorias heroically sacrificed himself by giving his shield to his companion, Sif which acted as a magic aura to save Sif from the darkness.”

His canine protector also has a statue by the same company, and even was featured in our Year of the Dog celebration earlier. Reserving your collectible now not only guarantees you get one, but for the hardcore collectors out there it also means a low validation number in addition to the day one bonus.

Their latest piece is much more affordable than other pieces in their Dark Souls line, retailing at $99.99. Interested in snagging yourself one, you can grab it right here!

For more about the Dark Souls franchise:

“Dark Souls is the action role-playing game from the developers who brought you Demon’s Souls, FromSoftware. Dark Souls will have many familiar features: A dark fantasy universe, tense dungeon crawling, fearsome enemy encounters and unique online interactions. Dark Souls is a spiritual successor to Demon’s, not a sequel. Prepare for a new, despair-inducing world, with a vast, fully-explorable horizon and vertically-oriented landforms. Prepare for a new, mysterious story, centered around the the world of Lodran, but most of all, prepare to die. You will face countless murderous traps, countless darkly grotesque mobs and several gargantuan, supremely powerful demons and dragons bosses.

You must learn from death to persist through this unforgiving world. And you aren’t alone. Dark Souls allows the spirits of other players to show up in your world, so you can learn from their deaths and they can learn from yours. You can also summon players into your world to co-op adventure, or invade other’s worlds to PVP battle. New to Dark Souls are Bonfires, which serve as check points as you fight your way through this epic adventure. While rested at Bonfires, your health and magic replenish but at a cost, all mobs respawn. Beware: There is no place in Dark Souls that is truly safe. With days of game play and an even more punishing difficulty level, Dark Souls will be the most deeply challenging game you play this year. Can you live through a million deaths and earn your legacy?”