Dark Souls, Bloodborne Developer Rumored to Be Working on New PS5 Exclusive

FromSoftware, which is the studio behind critically-acclaimed action games such as Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is rumored to be making a new title that will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 in the future. Although the developer is currently working to release the long-awaited Elden Ring in early 2022, this new title would seemingly be one that releases a bit further down the road.

Rumors of FromSoftware potentially working on a new PS5 game have been coming from a number of different sources over the past few days and weeks. Of those that are more reliable than most, Nick Baker, who is a frequent video game industry leaker with a largely-positive track record, has recently shared some new information on this supposed project. In a recent episode of the XboxEra Podcast, Baker said that he has been told FromSoftware is officially working with PlayStation to develop a new IP. This means that, despite fan requests, this title is one that wouldn't be associated with Bloodborne or other franchises that FromSoftware has made in the past. Baker also notes that the project itself will be more similar to a standard "Soulslike" title compared to the studio's more recent departures from that structure with Sekiro and the upcoming Elden Ring.

It's worth noting here that most of Baker's information is said to be coming from a single source that he has. As such, given that he seemingly hasn't corroborated these details with other sources, this is all something that we should take with a pretty big grain of salt, at least for the time being.

Still, there is a pretty notable precedent for FromSoftware to partner with Sony in an exclusive fashion. Over the past two console generations, FromSoftware has teamed up with PlayStation at various times to release new Soulslike titles. This trend began in 2009 when the studio released Demon's Souls exclusively on PlayStation 3. A few years later in 2015, Bloodborne then was released on PlayStation 4 and quickly became one of FromSoftware's most popular games to date. So while we might not know whether this rumor is accurate for quite a long time, the plausibility of it coming to fruition isn't far-fetched at all.

