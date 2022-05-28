Dark Souls Miniatures Announced by Steamforged

✖

Steamforged Games has announced a line of Dark Souls miniatures compatible with either the Dark Souls Roleplaying Game or for any Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition game. Six sets were initially announced, containing a mix of Unkindled Heroes and enemies like the Silver Knights or the Guardian Dragons. Each miniature will come with a stat card containing Dungeons & Dragon 5E stats, so that players can use them immediately in tabletop encounters. Dark Souls miniatures sets will range in price for $24.95 to $49.95 and can be pre-ordered from Steamforged's website. More waves of Dark Souls miniatures seem to be in the works, as the six sets are labelled as "Wave 1."

Steamforged released its own Dark Souls Roleplaying Game earlier this year, with a ruleset based on Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition rules. The original version of the game was highly criticized by fans, largely due to a mix of typos and inconsistencies in the rules that led to some mechanics not working as intended or at all. Steamforged responded to the criticism by releasing a revised version, with plans to distribute the new rulebooks to anyone who had purchased a copy. Digital copies were already distributed to customers and physical copies of the revised rulebooks are due in October.

In addition to the Dark Souls Roleplaying Game, Steamforged also released a board game based on the popular video game. That game was designed as a dungeon crawl, with players building a hero and then facing off against many of the monsters found throughout the series. Steamforged has also released a card game based on Dark Souls along with board games based on Horizon Zero Dawn, Monster Hunter World, and the Resident Evil series.