Dark Souls Remastered For Nintendo Switch Has a Very Familiar Developer On Board

We were all taken aback quite nicely a few weeks back when Bandai Namco confirmed that it would be bringing Dark Souls Remastered to the Nintendo Switch later this spring. But the company is going the extra mile to assure that the game’s development fits the handheld/console hybrid to a tee.

A peek at the game’s official Australian Classification rating has provided us with an idea of who will be developing the game for Bandai Namco, and it’s none other than the China-based studio Virtuos – a company that’s quite familiar with developing on the Nintendo Switch.

The company is working alongside From Software, the original Dark Souls developers, as well as the Polish porting studio QLOC to assure that everything goes smoothly in time for the game’s release.

But Virtuos has plenty of talent behind it. The company previously worked with Rockstar Games to bring L.A. Noire to life on the Nintendo Switch – and that turned out to be the most enjoyable port out of the ones that were released last year.

Going with a devoted studio for development on the Nintendo Switch isn’t a new practice. Both Bethesda and Psyonix turned to the talented studio at Panic Button to handle a number of its ports on the system, including Doom, Rocket League and the upcoming Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

So far, it looks like development of Dark Souls Remastered is moving along as planned, even though we’re still waiting to see more in-depth gameplay. If it’s anything like the original game, however, we’re definitely in for a treat, as we mount hours of ridiculous challenges, across bigger and badder bosses that get in our way.

We’re likely to get a closer peek at the game in the weeks ahead, as it begins closing up development and Bandai Namco begins to build up hype for its release. It’ll be a sight to see, especially for those that have been looking for a tremendous challenge to take on the go.

Dark Souls Remastered will release for Nintendo Switch on May 25. If you don’t have that platform, it’ll also be released for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 as well.