After a Year, Dark Souls Streamer Beats All Three Games Without Taking a Single Hit

A streamer has just beaten the Dark Souls trilogy without taking a single hit. Yes, you read that right. Someone has beaten Dark Souls, Dark Souls II, and Dark Souls III without taking one, single hit. If that sounds historic, it’s because it is, as nobody else has ever achieved such a feat. Feel inadequate yet?

The historic streamer goes by the name The_Happy_Hob, and what a happy hob he was (and rightfully so) when he finished the no-hit run that was a year-long in the making.

As you can see in the video above, the moment the journey was all over The_Happy_Hob exploded with elation. And when you factor in the the fact that he nearly achieved the no-hit run last month, before the celebrations were cut short by the final boss, it’s no surprise the streamer was overcome with emotion.

It’s important to distinguish that The_Happy_Hob didn’t achieve a no damage run, just a no-hit run. At different parts of the endeavor, the streamer takes fall damage that way he can fuel a special item that increases your damage output when you’re low on health. Not that it takes anything away from the accomplishment though, as I can’t even imagine how much dedication and skill and patience and godliness a no-hit run takes. What’s even more impressive is the run, which started with Dark Souls III and went in reverse order – is completed without glitches or magic.

If you’d like further insight into The_Happy_Hob’s impressive run, you can view it via his Twitch page, or you can check out a FAQ that one Reddit user by the name of Wise__Words put together. In addition to the above-mentioned fall damage trick, it also reveals other things The_Happy_Hob did to pull off the run, such as repeat certain boss fights.

Personally, I can’t imagine how such a feat is accomplished. I barley can die a few times in a Shovel Knight or Celeste run before I call it quits, but I guess that’s why I never do cool things like this.

Dark Souls is available on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC. Meanwhile, Dark Souls II is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC, while Dark Souls III can be snatched on the same platforms, minus the last-generation consoles.

In other related news, a Dark Souls remaster was recently announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

