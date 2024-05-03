New Atlus Game Leaked by Insider, Could Be a Persona Game

A well-known Atlus insider has leaked a new game from the Persona maker, though it sounds like the game in question is not a Persona game, or if it is, it's not specified. We know Atlus is hard at work on Metaphor: ReFantazio and Persona 6, but it apparently has more cooking in the pot than just these two RPG experiences. Whether this is a Persona 6 spin-off or something brand new and different, we don't know, but there is at least a third project brewing.

This is according to an insider and leaker that goes by "MbKKssTBhz5" on X. If you're familiar with this name, you will know they are very reliable when it comes to information on Atlus, having relayed accurate intel in the past. Taking to X, MbKKssTBhz5 relayed word that 'Atlus is developing a project with the codename XRD759."

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the leak. Not only do we have no details on the game, but we don't even have the title of the game, just the codename, which does not seemingly offer any hints about the game's identity, at least none that are easily and concretely identifiable.

If you are familiar with Atlus, you will know it has three internal teams: P-Studio, Studio Zero, and Team Maniax. The former is no doubt working on Persona 6, while the middle is working on the aforementioned Metaphor: ReFantazio. This means the mystery third game could be from Team Maniax, a studio primarily responsible for the Megami Tensei series. That said, it has experimented with other games in the past, and it once even made Persona games.

Right now, the most likely candidate here is Team Maniax, which means this very well may be a Megami Tensei game. However, the door is open enough for this to be anything, including a new Persona game. Unfortunately, right now, all we have is speculation based on a vague rumor. In other words, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. So far, none of this has attracted any type of comment from Atlus or its parent company Sega. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.