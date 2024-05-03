Fortnite Servers Extend Downtime

Fortnite servers were scheduled to go live at 8:00 a.m. ET, but Epic Games has gone ahead and extended the period of downtime by one hour. The official Fortnite Status X account has not tweeted anything about the extension, but as mobile, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X gamers are all finding out as we speak, the servers are still down. The last time this happened, the downtime was extended numerous times, but that was for a massive Fortnite update. This should not replicate this time, however, there is a major LEGO Fortnite update releasing today, which could be what is complicating matters. Whatever the case, right now, the Fortnite server downtime has only been extended by one hour.

With the Fortnite servers down, the game is virtually nothing more than a virtual screensaver. Without the servers being offline, you won't be able to access any online elements, which is the entire game. Many Fortnite players have called for Epic Games to add some type of offline mode for periods when the servers are down, which is sometimes a long time, but so far nothing has come of these requests as the game has remained online only.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. Epic Games has, so far, not communicated much about in official channels, and we don't expect this to change, but if it does we will be sure to update the story accordingly. To keep updated yourself, there is a dedicated page on the Epic Games website to the Fortnite servers that is quick to update with any updates. You can find that website here.

