Darksiders 3 Publisher Skipping E3 for Beer and Soccer

E3 is right around the corner and gamers all around the world are excited to see what developers and publishers alike have up their sleeves for the near future. It’s one of the largest expos in the world, so it’s understandable that every major name in the industry will be there. Except THQ Nordic. The Darksiders 3 publisher has other plans instead of the iconic event and they include soccer and a good ‘ol fashioned beer.

Regarding their E3 plans, the team took to their website to share their plans they have instead of the big event. This is what they had to say:

“It is with great regret that we at THQ Nordic must report that we will be unable to miss a single moment of this great sporting event. Therefore, we will be forced to stay in our lovely Viennese beer gardens, blowing the froth off a couple, watching football and one or two cool press conferences on Twitch (looking at you, Devolver) instead of rocking it ourselves.

We have to admit, we are going to miss our 9 AM pint of beer in the „Ye Olde King’s Head”-Pub in Santa Monica, where they show all matches live, but with the World Cup being held in Russia, it would mean a 7 AM beer – that’s too early, even for Austrians, let alone the Swedes.

We are looking forward to presenting all our great upcoming games like Darksiders 3, Biomutant, Fade to Silence or Wreckfest and even some unannounced titles for the first time at gamescom in Cologne, Germany and shortly after at PAX West in Seattle!”

So the bad news is that they won’t be there but the good news is that we’ll still be seeing their amazing line-up shortly after at PAX West in addition to a few unannounced projects down the pipeline! And we’ve got to admit, the delivery of their non-attendance notice was actually pretty epic. Keep that beer cold and the vibes good! We’ll see you at PAX West!

