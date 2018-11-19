‘Darksiders III’ Game Intro Movie Now Online

We’re just over a week away from the arrival of the latest Darksiders game from THQ Nordic, one that will introduce Fury, the third Horseman of the Apocalypse, into the fold. We’ve been hearing good things about this one, and now the publisher has released the game’s introduction online so we can see just what kind of a journey we’re in for.

The introduction plays at the start of the game, when the Charred Council states its case for why they need another Horseman to attempt to resurrect the Earth. But Fury shows a huge level of impatience, wondering when she’s going to get the chance to go out there and show them what she’s made of.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The intro, which can be seen above, is wonderfully structured and very well voiced, with the Charred Council talking about about how desolate the world has become, overflooded with sin and talking about how both Heaven and Hell are confused by this, known as “the Riddle of Sorrows.”

We then see glimpses of angels and demons battling with one another, leaving the Charred Council wondering how to solve the problem. And then we see the Horsemen step in…

We’ve already seen what these unlikely heroes can do, with War doing his thing in the original Darksiders; and Death stepping up in the sequel Darksiders II. But now it’s Fury’s turn — and she apparently can’t wait to get her mission started, as you can see later on in the intro. The Council makes note of how she’s impatient, and unpredictable. But that could be their best bet when it comes to restoring the balance between order and chaos, which is their will.

This “terrible engine of rage,” as the Council puts it, is sure to keep Darksiders fans entertained with her abilities and attitude, based on what we’ve seen from the game thus far. Of course, we’re just getting started, as the full game will pack a heaping amount of challenge. But it’ll leave us with an interesting question…which Horseman do we dare call our favorite? After all, Death from Darksiders II is a hard act to follow.

We’ll find out when Darksiders III ships on November 27 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Just in time for the holidays!