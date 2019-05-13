Behemoth Hunting Game Dauntless Gets a Release Date

The monster-hunting game Dauntless now has an official release date with the new title scheduled to release on May 21st. It’ll be releasing for the Epic Games Store on the PC platform, the Xbox One, and the PlayStation 4, and while there aren’t any plans to have the game release through Steam’s marketplace, developer Phoenix Labs does intend on taking the game to the Nintendo Switch and to mobile devices at unannounced dates.

Dauntless has been a free-to-play game for a while now and was previously announced for a release on consoles soon in the trailer above. It was originally slated to be out for each confirmed platform in April 2019, though a delay pushed that release window back slightly to sometime in the summer. The new date that’s been set is just over a week away from when the announcement was shared, so it’s time to start reading up on Dauntless if you haven’t been following it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Dauntless, players are tasked with working solo or with other teammates to take down massive, varied enemies like one would expect from a Monster Hunter game. The trailer above shows a decidedly different style though, one that’s closer to something seen in Fortnite. Players choose from a variety of weapons and upgrade their gear by gaining resources from loot they find and the monsters they defeat.

“Battle for survival at the edge of the world,” a brief description of Dauntless shared on the Epic Games Store reads. “As a Slayer, it’s up to you to hunt down the boss-sized Behemoths that are devouring the land. Team up with millions of players as you master challenging co-op battles, craft deadly weapons and powerful armor, and forge your legend as a Slayer of Ramsgate.”

Dauntless is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on May 21st, and you can see much more about the free-to-play game through its site.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!