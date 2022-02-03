Dawn of the Monsters Reveals New Details on Ultraman-Inspired Fighter (Exclusive)

Yesterday, WayForward and 13AM Games debuted an all-new trailer for Dawn of the Monsters, an upcoming action game featuring massive battles against kaiju opponents. The title offers four different characters to control, including an Ultraman-inspired hero named Aegis Prime. WayForward has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at Aegis Prime, including the hero’s background, and some of the abilities he’ll boast when the game launches in March on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, and PC.

In the year 2036, an ancient race of monsters called the Nephilim have invaded Earth, killing millions around the globe. When an investigation into mysterious ruins in Bermuda transformed scientist Eiji Murasame into a giant warrior, he pledged to work against the Nephilim as Aegis Prime! WayForward calls Aegis Prime “the most technical and combo-oriented character in Dawn of the Monsters.”

For players that prefer a faster character, Aegis Prime seems like the ideal selection. The hero’s first and second heavy attacks allow him to launch Nephilim opponents up into the air, where Prime can do extra damage with light or special attacks. The character’s dash attack is a running jump kick, which allows him to knock enemies clear. The character also has three Rage attacks:

Erosion Bomb– This move costs 1 Rage. Enemies in front of Aegis Prime are hit with a jolt of energy, and a bomb is attached to them. When the bomb goes off, the enemy is stunned, and their defense is lowered.

Shadow Backstrike– This move costs 2 Rage. Prime dashes behind opponents, creating a shockwave that launches his enemies. The hero is invulnerable while dashing.

Zen Stance– This move costs 1 Rage. Zen Stance buffs Prime’s attack speed, canceling whatever he’s doing and returning him to his neutral stance. This move apparently helps him to get out of danger, or with extending combos.

Last but not least, all four characters have a Cataclysm Attack. Aegis Prime’s is Mega Mountain Breaker. When using the move, Prime channels energy into his fist, letting loose a punch that is so devastating, it reduces mountains to rubble and damages any enemy near him. The punch also causes a follow-up shockwave that does extra damage to enemies in front of Prime.

Dawn of the Monsters looks like it’s shaping up to be an exciting new game! While it seems like a dream for kaiju fans, it also looks like it’ll have plenty to offer beat ’em up fans, as well. Thankfully, players won’t have to wait much longer to see what Aegis Prime can do for themselves!

Are you looking forward to Dawn of the Monsters? What do you think of Aegis Prime? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!