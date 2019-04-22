‘Days Gone’ Gets New Gameplay Trailer

Sony has shared one more look at Days Gone ahead of the game’s launch this week in a new gameplay trailer that shows off some of the game’s many threats. The game’s scheduled to release at the end of the week on April 26th which is when players will be faced with zombie-like enemies called Freakers and long bike rides in the game’s open world.

Though PlayStation’s preview is a gameplay trailer, it’s not the gameplay that one might be expecting since it doesn’t show angles of someone actually controlling the game’s protagonist, Deacon St. John. It’s possible that different angles of real gameplay were used to show him riding on his bike and avoiding hordes of Swarmers, but there certainly seems to be a lot of cutscenes included in the trailer that lasts for exactly 30 seconds.

ComicBook.com

If you’re looking for more traditional examples of Days Gone, you won’t have to look much further than the PlayStation video released several days ago that gives a much better look at the game. It’s got three more minutes of gameplay and commentary and shows the third-person perspective the game features while occasionally swapping to an over-the-shoulder view when aiming down the sights of a weapon.

Though the game’s not going to be released until the end of the week, those looking forward to Days Gone can go ahead and get some avatars and themes on their console before the launch. Sony’s Countdown to Launch event that it does with many new games features Days Gone this time and is offering players those digital items along with a sweepstakes for a physical collectible.

Days Gone is scheduled to be released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on April 26th.

