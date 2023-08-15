DC Universe Online Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Daybreak and developer Dimensional Ink Games have today announced that the long-running MMO DC Universe Online will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms later this year. Following its launch all the way back in 2011, DCUO has continued to be released across a variety of different avenues that have included PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Now, DCUO is making a jump to the latest consoles on the market and will bring with it some new improvements.

Detailed on the official DC Universe Online website today, it was revealed that the game will land on PS5 and Xbox Series X at an undetermined date this "holiday season." While having DCUO on these platforms is something that many fans have been wanting to see, Dimensional Ink also made clear that it will be able to provide a variety of upgrades to the core game thanks to the improved power that both consoles offer.

"DCUO is headed to the latest generation of consoles with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X this holiday season! Along with the performance gains found playing natively on the latest and greatest hardware, the team is also working on gameplay and quality of life improvements to match," Dimensional Ink wrote. "This initiative is a long-term endeavor that is already underway. You will see some of these improvements launch over the next few months prior to release on the new consoles, some of them at launch, and some of them following over the course of next year. Stay tuned for a future update with more information."

For those looking to make a seamless jump to new platforms, it was also confirmed that these new versions of DC Universe Online will still feature the same servers. As such, those on PS5 or Xbox Series X will be able to continue playing with friends who may experience the game on other hardware. Those looking to play on current-gen consoles, though, will simply have to sign-in to their PSN or Xbox account to pick up where they left off elsewhere.

Are you excited to hear that DC Universe Online will be coming to current-gen consoles? And what do you think about this MMO continuing to stay strong so many years after first releasing? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.