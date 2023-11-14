DCeased Zombicide Board Game Launches on Kickstarter

DC's thrilling DCeased saga is now entering the realm of tabletop thanks to CMON, and the campaign for the game has now begun on Kickstarter. The campaign for DCeased – A Zombicide Game is now live, and the game isn't going to take long to fund. For those unfamiliar with DCeased, the story of the anti-life equation takeover is a just about perfect fit for CMON's popular Zombicide franchise, even if the hordes you'll be fighting aren't technically zombies. During your journey, you'll also be taking on the heroes who have been turned with whatever heroes and allies that are left, and it should make for a delightful night of DC gaming. You can check out the full campaign right here.

DCeased takes place in an alternate universe where the Anti-Life equation that Darkseid's been searching for all these years is corrupted, causing it to drive him insane with only the goal of creating more Anti-Living. The virus is transmitted digitally through the intranet and all over the world, and it quickly turns all those who are exposed into violent beings only intent on spreading the virus.

(Photo: CMON)

Unfortunately, this also applies to superheroes, and the number of heroes who are left to turn things around quickly dwindles. The ones who manage to band together then take on an impossible quest to figure out how it happened and find a cure, and along the way, the series delivers a number of truly shocking and brutal moments.

Players will be facing the heroes in Zombicide as well, and you'll also be playing as a number of your favorites in the game as you attempt to survive. CMON is known for revealing big stretch goals and numerous surprises throughout its campaign, and that should be no different here. In the meantime, you can find more about DCeased in the official description below. The full Kickstarter campaign can be found here.

"THE END IS HERE! Six hundred million people. That's how many fall victim when a mysterious techno-organic virus is unleashed on Earth. Six hundred million infected. Six hundred million turned into mindless, rampaging killers bent on death and destruction. And that's just the beginning.

Cities. Nations. Undersea kingdoms and paradise islands. One by one, they fall to the monstrous hordes. Now only Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League stand between Earth and utter annihilation...But for how long?

Nothing they've ever faced has prepared them for an onslaught of this magnitude. Nothing they've ever seen can match the scale of the tragedy and terror that have been unleashed. As heroes and villains, gods and monsters are wiped out, only one question remains: What happens to the World's Greatest Heroes if the world ends?"

Are you excited for DCeased: A Zombicide Game? Let us know in the comments