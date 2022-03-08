Dead by Daylight Ringu Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

The Dead by Daylight Sadako Rising update, which many DBD fans are calling the Ringu update, is live on all platforms alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything the update does, and it’s a lot. The update not only comes with a new killer and a new survivor but new perks, the return of the Nurse, a Daily Rituals reset, and a couple of new quality-of-life features. And of course, there’s also a metric ton of bug fixes.

While we know what the update does via the patch notes below, we don’t have any information on the file size of the update, which means we can’t offer any insight into how long it make take you to download. That said, the patch notes are extensive and there’s new content, so expect a larger download than normal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the update’s official patch notes, courtesy of Behaviour Interactive:

Features:

Added a new Killer – The Onryō

Perks – Scourge Hook: Floods of Rage, Call of Brine, Merciless Storm

Added a new Survivor – Yoichi Asakawa

Perks – Parental Guidance, Empathic Connection, Boon: Dark Theory

The Nurse is back in rotation after a bug fix

Forum and support links now redirect based on your selected language when applicable.

Added new custom SFX Intros to all Maps.

Added an option to lock viewport aspect ratio to 16:9.

Added subtitles in the Lobby.

Improved detection of modified or corrupted game files.

Daily Rituals will be reset the first time a player starts the game

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue that may cause valid skill checks to be rejected under high network latency.

Fixed an issue that caused the Nurse to be stuck and unable to move after a grab attempt after blinking is invalidated.

Fixed an issue that caused the AI controlled Meg to fail to drop the pallet in the killer and survivor tutorials, making it impossible to complete them.

Fixed an issue that caused survivors’ positions not to be revealed if they are crouching when the Cenobite picks up the lament configuration.

Fixed an issue that caused the camera to follow the survivor after a hit is invalidated because of a survivor using Dead Hard.

Fixed an issue that may cause a desync to appear in the HUD if a survivor is picked up at the same moment as they bleed out.

Fixed an issue in the Loadout panel that when hovering over an add-on from a past event, the message “No longer available” was showing if the associated item was equipped.

Fixed an issue with killer loading tips not displaying randomly after playing a few matches.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Cenobite to remain stuck when interrupting a survivor at the same time as they get hit by a chain.

Fixed an issue that caused the Spirit’s Husk not to be destroyed when stunned by the Head On perk.

Fixed an issue that caused survivors to be able to destroy Victor while inside a locker.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Nemesis’ zombies to be attracted to survivor in the dying state.

Fixed an issue that caused the Distortion perk to consume tokens when standing inside Boon: Shadow Step’s area.

Fixed an issue that caused completed generators to be blocked by the Dead Man’s Switch perk.

Fixed an issue that caused the Broken status icon not to appear when under the effect of the Renewal perk.

Fixed an issue that caused the Haste status icon not to appear when under the effect of the Guardian perk.

Fixed an issue that allowed users to unlink unbreakable outfits in the store.

Fixed an issue that caused Dwight’s and the Trapper’s loadout to be reset after playing a tutorial bot match.

Fixed an issue that caused some of the Trickster’s subtitles to disappear too early.

Fixed an issue where pressing Alt+Tab in the keybinding menu would cause any further key remapping to not work properly. (Stadia only)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a wrong cosmetic to be displayed after switching a killer’s outfit in the store.

Fixed an issue that caused survivors to keep breathing loudly when stopping to open a chest after running.

Fixed an issue that caused the Chase Music for the Trapper to occasionally cut out during gameplay.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to play the game with Stretched Resolution to gain an unfair advantage.

Tentatively fixed an issue that causes players to disconnect during Steam maintenance.

Fixed an issue where the teachable Perks from Stranger Things characters displayed in the Store Character info page could be the one from the previous character selected.

Fixed an issue in Custom Game spectate mode where a “None” prompt could appear under the Item of the spectated Survivor.

Fixed an issue with Player names using Asian characters were no longer displayed correctly in-game.

Fixed an issue that caused the Built to Last perk to continue to recharge items when a survivor is grabbed from the locker by the killer.

Fixed an issue that allowed survivors to interaction with totems while inside lockers.

Fixed an issue that caused the Overcome perk to trigger when the survivor has the Endurance status.

Fixed an issue that caused generator auras to appear incorrectly when using the Hex: Ruin and Surveillance perks together.

Fixed an issue that caused the Oppression skill check to remove progression.

Fixed an issue that may cause the audio to be delayed on the opening trailer video. (Xbox One/XSX/Stadia only)

Fixed an issue that caused certain purchased DLC-related cosmetics to not be unlocked. (EGS only)

Fixed an issue that may cause a grade progress error message to appear at the end of a match.

Tentatively fixed an issue that may cause survivors to receive a disconnection penalty when the killer disconnects from the match.

Fixed an issue that caused the interaction icon not to switch to the hand icon after an item is depleted during an interaction.

Fixed an issue that caused the arrow icon to disappear when consuming an item during an interaction when still affected by a positive speed effect.

Fixed an issue that may cause friend list statuses to not update properly.

Fixed a minor misalignment of the Main Menu.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Custom Game button on the Main Menu to flicker when hovered.

Fixed a number of Loading Screen tips that had incorrect icons.

Fixed an issue that caused the wiggle skill check sfx to trigger too soon after being pulled from a locker

Fixed an issue that prevented spawning sfx from triggering when a survivor loads into a lobby

Fixed an issue that caused the Undetectable VFX to move ahead when blinking as as the Nurse

Fixed an issue that caused the Plague’s infection to remain when the pallet is dropped by an infected survivor.

Fixed an issue that caused the VFX to be visible in the Blight’s POV with his “Ferryman of the Underworld” outfit.

Fixed an issue that caused the blood droplet to remain in the air when a survivor is removed from the Cage of Atonement

Fixed an issue that caused the Artist’s Crow head to vanish during the spawning idle animation.

Fixed an issue that caused the ink vfx to remain in the air when a hook in the Eyrie of Crows’s map is sabotaged

Fixed an issue that caused hooked vfx to persist after being unhooked

Dead by Daylight is available via Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.