Dead by Daylight Announces Hellraiser DLC

✖

Dead by Daylight is officially getting Hellraiser DLC, developers Behaviour Interactive announced this week. A trailer and some artwork for the new Hellraiser Chapter was shared on Tuesday after teasers from last week hinted that Hellraiser was a strong contender for the next licensed Chapter to be added to the game. The Hellraiser content’s exact release date hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s scheduled to release at some point in September.

Our first look at the Hellraiser DLC came in the extended version of the teaser shared just a few days ago. The video below previously showed a static-filled TV with the numbers “1987” in the top-right corner which was the year the debut Hellraiser movie released. The new version of that teaser confirms the plans for the DLC amid the static.

We have such sights to show you! #Hellraiser... coming soon.

PTB info here 👉 https://t.co/fyZpIESRa7 pic.twitter.com/dzrfqb2DFV — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) August 17, 2021

In a press release, Behaviour Interactive also shared some additional details about the Hellraiser Chapter as well as a first look at what the in-game version of Pinhead will look like.

“Pinhead is an explorer in the further regions of experience, indulging in the limitless thrill of pleasure and pain,” Behaviour Interactive said about its new Hellraiser Chapter. “When the puzzle box known as the Lament Configuration—a key to another dimension—is found in The Entity’s realm, it’s only a matter of time before it falls into curious hands. Once opened, he arrives. What comes next is sweet suffering that will spill over the realm.”

(Photo: Behaviour Interactive)

According to the test server patch notes linked in the tweet above, the in-game version of Pinhead will continue Dead by Daylight’s trend of taking on a different name to fit into the game’s lore and shared horror universe. Pinhead will be referred to simply as “The Cenobite” in the game.

While we know that Pinhead is coming to Dead by Daylight, we don’t yet know from the PTB notes nor the press release what Pinhead is capable of in terms of his perks and special power. That information should be revealed soon, however, seeing how the character is coming to the game’s test servers this week to allow players to go hands-on with The Cenobite. Neither a Survivor nor a new map were mentioned in Behaviour Interactive’s announcement.

Dead by Daylight’s Hellraiser Chapter will be out in September, and Pinhead is also planned for Dead by Daylight Mobile by the end of 2021.