Dead by Daylight’s New Killer Is The Spirit

Dead by Daylight’s test servers have been updated today with a new Chapter that comes with another Killer with a unique power and three perks.

The new Chapter that appears to be called Shattered Bloodline was added to the Public Test Build (PTB) today for PC players to test before it’s fully released. Dead by Deadlight developers Behaviour Interactive have been teasing the new Chapter prior to this reveal with the video above and another Instagram video previewing the Killer that we now know is called The Spirit. Just as players’ theories suggested, the Killer is the woman in the gruesome video above, not the katana-wielding assailant.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the Killer’s full loadout hasn’t been released yet by Behaviour Interactive, players active in the PTB have been sharing information about the Killer to reveal her new ability and perks as well as her Memento Mori animation. For those unafraid of The Spirit and of spoilers, you can see everything you need to know about the new Killer below.

The Spirit’s Power

Images like the ones above are already being shared on Twitter as players show non-PTB players what The Spirit looks like. As the teaser implied, the Killer is a vengeful spirit brought back to life with several body parts disconnected from her body after being slashed repeatedly. She uses a similar weapon as her main attacking tool against Survivors.

Compiling a megathread of information on Reddit, Dead by Daylight players shared details on The Spirit’s new power called Yamaoka’s Haunting. It lets the Killer phase walk through the map to quickly close the gap between here and players, though she still has some restrictions.

Yamaoka’s Haunting (Phase-walking)

“The Spirit can use her power to enter an ethereal plane and reappear at a new location. Tap and Hold the Power button to charge. The Spirit will depart her physical body, leaving behind a stationary ‘husk’. While the power is active:”

The Spirit may traverse freely to a new location, moving at a faster rate for a short duration. She is still confined to movement within the physical environments and surroundings.

The Spirit leaves the physical plane, losing sight of all survivor. She can, however, still sense the scratch marks they leave in the environment.

The Spirit will produce an audible cue at her current location

Once the power has ended, The Spirit retains her speed boost for a brief period and her husk fades away.

The Spirit’s Perks

Like any other Killer or Survivor, The Spirit comes with three different perks that she starts out with. These perks are teachable to other Killers once the player levels The Spirit up to the required level for each perk, so players can already plan out what perk they want to take on their preferred Killer. These can also be purchased through the Shrine of Secrets, should they find themselves in the rotation.

The Spirit comes with one anti-pallet perk, a Hex, and an obsession-based perk, each of those seen below.

Spirit Fury

After breaking 4 pallets, the next pallet that stuns you will break instantly

Hex: Haunted Ground

Two trapped totems spawn in the Trial. If one of them gets cleansed, every survivor suffers from the Exposed effect for 40 seconds

Rancor

You become obsessed with one survivor. Each time a generator is completed, the obsession sees your aura for 3 seconds and all survivors’ auras are revealed to your for 3 seconds. Once all generators are completed, the obsession has the Exposed status effect and the killer can kill the obsession.

Only one Obsession per match.

The Spirit’s Memento Mori

Every Killer also comes with a unique Memento Mori animation, the mechanic that allows them to instantly kill a downed Survivor. The ability to do so is granted through different variants of the Memento Mori consumable with the more powerful versions opening up more opportunities to perform the action.

The consumable items are the same for every Killer, but the killing animation itself differs. The Spirit’s, shown in the video above that was clipped from Twitch streamer TrU3Ta1ent’s gameplay.

The Spirit’s Backstory

While not nearly as pressing for players as the Killer’s abilities and perks, The Spirit also has a backstory that explains what happened in the Chapter teaser. According to screenshots of the lore on the PTB, she was a girl named Rin who was the only child of the Yamaoka family. Her father, an over-worked employee who was wrongly fired, lashed out on Rin’s mother and murdered her with a katana.

When Rin investigated the situation after hearing her mother’s screams, her father turned the blade on her and sliced at her repeatedly, mangling her limbs and body in the process. With wounds from the blade and broken glass, Rin was near death when she vowed to make her father pay for what he’d done. The Entity took her up on this offer and made a deal with Rin, thus turning her into the vengeful Killer known as The Spirit.

The Spirit is just one part of Dead by Daylight’s new Chapter and is currently available for testing on the PTB.