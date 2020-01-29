Dead by Daylight Is Getting a New Matchmaking System

Behaviour Interactive is updating Dead by Daylight’s matchmaking system to address some of the community’s frustrations, the developer said. Attempting to strike a balance between different factors has led to long wait times often enough that Behaviour Interactive is introducing a new “hidden skill rating” that’ll be used to determine how players are matched together. The goal behind this is to shorten wait times while creating a fairer system where players aren’t punished as much for losing to players more skilled than they are, the developer said.

A post within the Dead by Daylight forums clued players in on Behaviour Interactive’s current matchmaking plan and how it’ll be changed across future updates. The developer began by laying out the problems of long matchmaking times, unfair games, and the occasional instance where players suffer high ping due to their matchups. Part of these issues were blamed on Dead by Daylight being an asymmetrical game where both sides have different goals to accomplish unlike other games where two opposing sides are still working towards the same objective.

The developer previously addressed the matchmaking problems with the Emblem system but now says ranks obtained through this don’t correlate with a player’s skill level. The new solution then to provide better matchmaking experiences without longer wait times or higher ping is the updated system that includes a hidden skill rating.

“Going forward, we will use a hidden skill rating for matchmaking purposes,” Behaviour Interactive said. “Your skill rating will increase when you do well and decrease when you do poorly. To keep this as fair as possible, the system will predict the outcome of the match based on the difference in your opponent(s) rating and adjust the amount your rating changes.”

Two different rules were then explained that’ll govern the matchmaking system and how players’ hidden ranks move up or down. If you’re up against someone who has a higher rating than you, your rank will increase more if you win and drop less if you lose. The opposite is true for playing against players with lower skill levels in that your rank will go up less with a win and go down more with a loss.

Plans for this system include unique skill ratings for each Killer so that players aren’t punished for trying someone new, but Behaviour Interactive said that feature might have to wait until after launch. These changes will be rolled out gradually, the developer said, with tests running first to make sure everything works as planned before a full release.