Dead by Daylight Updates Nemesis and Singularity, Patch Notes Revealed

Dead by Daylight got another of its routine updates this week with this latest one largely focused on bug fixes as we sometimes see with the updates that come between the larger sets of patch notes. This update does actually have a few balance changes, however, though they deal exclusively with addons for two Killers: The Singularity and The Nemesis, the latter being the Resident Evil character of the same name.

Between those two, The Singularity got the bulk of the changes with seven of its different addons changed. By comparison, The Nemesis only had one, the Damaged Syringe, adjusted.

The full patch notes for those changes including all of the bug fixes can be found below:

Killer Addons

The Singularity

Kid's Ball Glove – Decreased Overclock duration time to 15% (was 25%)

Foreign Plant Fibres – changed Rarity rating to Very Rare (was Rare)

Cremated Remains – changed to "Survivors afflicted with Temporal Slipstream suffer from Blindness." (was Killer Instinct before)

Nanomachine Gel – changed Rarity rating to Rare (was Very Rare), decreased Broken Status Effect to 30 seconds. (was 40 seconds)

Denied Requisition Form – changed Rarity rating to Ultra Rare (was Very Rare)

Soma Family Photo – changed Rarity rating to Very Rare (was Ultra Rare), reduction effect of Overclock Mode is now -20% (was -50%)

Iridescent Crystal Shard – changed to "When a Biopod is created the auras of all Survivors within 6 meters of that Biopod are revealed to you for 6 seconds." (was applied when within the zone of a Biopod)

The Nemesis

Damaged Syringe – increases time it takes Survivors to use a Vaccine by 5 seconds (used to be 2 seconds, and increased Killer Instinct by 1.5 seconds)

Bug Fixes

Bots

Fixed additional rare issues with Survivor and Special Items.

Tentatively fixed an issue that bots are unable to use the Perk Scavenger correctly.

Characters

Fixed an issue that caused survivors who walk or crouch while standing in the Torment Trail to remain in the standing position animation during a trial against The Executioner.

The Nightmare is now able to correctly place Dream Pallets on a location previously holding a Fragile Pallet.

Platforms

Fixed a crash on PlayStation 5 when browsing the Store.

Fixed a crash on Steam when joining a party.

Fixed an error that would occur when loading into an Autohaven Wreckers map on the Epic Games Store version of the game.

Twisted Masquerade

When a Masquerade Pillar disappears after the Exit Gate or the Hatch opens, the proper disappearance VFX are now correctly played

Masquerade Pillar is now despawned when the hatch or an exit gate is opened

When the Killer interacts with the Invitation Pillar, the regular interaction icon is now displayed

As the Twins, the Masquerade Invitation charge UI now updates correctly when switching from Victor to Charlotte.

Survivors downed while interacting with the Pillar can now correctly be picked up by the Killer

UI

Fixed the HUD invitation icon reward state opacity to be independent of the chase state when gaining the reward.

Fixed and issue that caused a SFX loop when using a controller in the Archive Tier purchase popup.

Misc

The Adept Singularity achievement is now correctly unlocked when completing a trial inside a Biopod

The Game Afoot Perk now correctly activates the Nemesis Perk

The Survivor perk 'Made For This' endurance effect no longer triggers after using an Anti-Hemorrhagic Syringe on another survivor

Level Design