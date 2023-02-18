Dead Rising 5 Gameplay and Details Leak Online

Dead Rising 5 gameplay has surfaced online and it gives us some insight into what the game could've been. The Dead Rising series was one of the most beloved zombie franchises in the late 2000s and early 2010s. It took the novel concept of Dawn of the Dead's "what if you were trapped in a mall in the zombie apocalypse" and made it a whole game... actually, two whole games, really. Given the mall is swarmed with zombies, you're left to fight them with otherwise every day objects you'd find in a mall or make dangerous weapons out of them. Each game expanded in scope and scale with the sequel being more of a small section of a casino resort before eventually encompassing entire cities in the following sequels.

Unfortunately, the series began to lose its luster due to various reasons, resulting in the studio behind the series getting shut down. With that closure, Dead Rising 5 was also axed. However, we have some new footage and information on the game that sheds some light on what we missed out on. Dead Rising 2 protagonist Chuck Greene would've returned, possibly before the events of the second game as he looks a bit younger. It appears that it would've been set in some kind of jungle, likely outside of the United States which would've been a first for the series. Players would've been able to find contextualized boxes to loot as opposed to finding junk all over the ground and had the opportunity to raid camps with enemy gangs, which would all lead up to the final boss.

A portfolio showcasing level design and milestone presentation on DEAD RISING 5 was found today by a community member, showing the game from 2017 running in Unreal Engine prior to being cancelled. 👀https://t.co/Ezs9skRCgU pic.twitter.com/DPlFtutbq3 — STiP0 (@Stip0_) February 17, 2023

All of this footage appears to be from 2017, so it would have likely been fairly early into development as Dead Rising 4 was released at the end of 2016. Whether or not Capcom will ever bring back Dead Rising is a mystery. It seems like the company knows the franchises it wants to invest in, but reboots and remakes are a common practice these days, so it's anyone's guess.

