Hideo Kojima Reveals Surprising Death Stranding Detail

Now that Death Stranding has been out and available on the PlayStation 4 for a little bit, Hideo Kojima has been sharing little design tidbits and secrets from the development by Kojima Productions. These range wildly in importance and significance, but every shared thought is another look into the design process of a video game that is admittedly different from the rest of its ilk this year. Take, for example, the recently revealed fact that every cake from the game is real.

Well, not real in the sense that the cakes within the game are real, but real in the sense that they are scans of actual, real, handmade cakes that the developers made. And, as it turns out, they also ate them after the fact.

All the cakes appeared in DEATH STRANDING is handmade. We scan the real made cakes and after that we enjoyed eating them. TOMORROW IS IN YOUR HANDS.#デスストでつながれ#デススト#DeathStranding #TomorrowIsInYourHands pic.twitter.com/nCWyCxuSfE — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 9, 2019

The cake in question is part of a celebration we won’t spoil further here, but it’s an otherwise relatively minor detail in the grand scheme of Death Stranding. This is all to say, even the smallest aspects of the game appear to have had an incredible amount of care and attention to detail put into them.

Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for Death Stranding describes it:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding is now available for PlayStation 4, and it was recently revealed that the game would also be coming to PC in 2020.