Rumor: Death Stranding’s Female Protagonist Could Be Actress Diane Kruger

Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding has gathered a pretty amazing cast thus far, between The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus in the main rule, The Shape of Director Guillermo del Toro and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Mads Mikkelsen, but it appears that one player in the forthcoming PlayStation 4 game has yet to be revealed – a mysterious female protagonist, who can be seen below, from Glam and Gore's YouTube tutorial.)

(Source: Glam_and_Gore Twitter)

That said, a YouTuber by the name of YongYea recently posted a video that argues that this mysterious character could be played by actress Diane Kruger.

She's starred in a number of movies and TV shows over the years, including the National Treasure films, Inglorious Basterds, The Infiltrator and the TV series The Bridge, among others.

YongYea pointed out a few pieces of evidence that pointed out how Kruger could be involved. For instance, it appears part of the game takes place in France, with some German being spoken as well – and Kruger comes from Germany.

Moving on, he discusses that Kojima once tweeted back in December 2016, which noted "I finally got to meet an actress who I've been in love with for 10 years." Some believed it might be actress Emma Stone from La La Land, but the ten years thing points at National Treasure, though she's been doing movies before then, like Troy.

It's hard to tell since the actress isn't featured in the tweeted image, but it is worth noting.

From there, Kojima and his assistant were also spotted in a photo featuring Reedus and Kruger along with them, so that's a bit more specific in terms of evidence. That said, though, the actors were dating at the time, so it might have just been a casual set visit.

But then another photo was featured, with Kojima and Kruger hanging out, and Diane also posted a separate picture of Kojima as well. They seem to be hanging out more – so there is the slight possibility they're working together.

Finally, an Instagram photo was posted by Kruger in September 2017, with her wearing motion capture gloves, noting, "Mocap weirdness." And that…could very well fit in with Death Stranding. But that's unconfirmed.

So take these with a grain of salt, but Kruger could very well be the latest addition to Death Stranding's powerhouse cast. We'll probably find out more in just a few months, during E3.

Death Stranding doesn't have a release date, but is likely to arrive sometime over the next year on PlayStation 4.

(Hat tip to Glam and Gore for the image!)