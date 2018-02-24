Death Stranding Will Be “Unlike Anything You’ve Seen,” According to Kong: Skull Island Director

Ah, Death Stranging. The latest mystery to take over the gaming-verse as progress continues to chug along for Hideo Kojima’s latest project. We’ve gotten an incredibly detailed trailer that left us with more questions than answers, more casting details, and a lot of hype. The latest to sing the game’s praises comes from none other than Jordan Vogt-Roberts, the director of Kong: Skull Island.

Roberts and Kojima both met when the director approached him for direction on the upcoming Metal Gear movie. Though Kojima-san is no longer attached to the franchise, the pair still kept in touch because … let’s be honest, it’s Kojima. When discussing what he himself has seen so far about the upcoming title shrouded in mystery, he stated, “Today I watched Kojima-San direct a cutscene. I’ve watched hours of his cinematics and witnessing one in real life was beyond special. Death Stranding is unlike anything you’ve seen. Get excited.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today I watched Kojima-San direct a cutscene. I’ve watched hours of his cinematics and witnessing one in real life was beyond special. Death Stranding is unlike anything you’ve seen. Get excited. #KeptYouWaitingHuh https://t.co/yPWJjcOfig — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) February 23, 2018

Understandably so, fans freaked out. We all want to know more about the game, especially seeing that this will be the launch title for his very own studio with Kojima Productions.

Im honestly starting to think that Death Strandign isnt real and its just an excuse for Kojima to hang out with all the people he likes, and tbh that’s also a good thing — Kiryu the Thugfed OG (@rudeasHECK) February 23, 2018

This is the god damn coolest. — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) February 23, 2018

every time these updates come through I always forget to breathe lmao #hype2real — Justine 🍟🍕 (@DawnOfJustine) February 24, 2018

This vote of confidence comes fresh off the heels of the news about Troy Baker and Emily O’Brien joining the star studded cast, with more impressive names continuing to join the project.

In other Death Stranding news, development continues to surpass expectations. Via our previous coverage:

In a recent interview, with the full interview translated here, Kojima-san talked extensively about the progress of Death Stranding and how 2017 treated him and his new team. When looking back on the road traveled so far for Kojima Productions, he briefly mentioned that even Sony was impressed with the progression the game has made so far and how fast it is all coming together:

“Currently, we have surpassed the experiment phase, and by entering the next step, we’re feeling the response to the new gameplay.

In the schedule of the overall gaming industry, normally it would take about 3 to 5 years to develop a game with everything already prepared beforehand: organization, human resources, game system, engine, tools, etc. But we prepared them while producing the game in parallel. While doing that, we’re proceeding smoothly towards the schedule we have decided on. Everyone at our partner [company] SIE also said: “We’ve never seen [someone] making [a game] with a pace as fast as this.”

That is incredibly exciting to see, and with 12 long months ahead of us – proves that we have even more excitement coming our way regarding the mysterious title in the works. Speaking of Death Stranding and its many puzzle pieces, did Kojima-san just give fans a hint about another character in-game? With his track record of promotional art and media posts always holding a hidden meaning, we might have just seen a possible new character that could be making her way into the game. Take a look at the original post here to see if you agree.