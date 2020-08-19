Death Stranding Novelization to Release in 2021

Death Stranding is officially set to receive an English novelization next year when it releases on February 16, 2021. The books, written by Death Stranding co-writer Kenji Yano under the name Hitori Nojima, are set to be published by Titan Books as two volumes that broadly follow the plot of the video game -- which is par for the course for novelizations like this.

The first volume clocks in at 304 pages and will cost buyers $16, according to the product details. Interestingly, the second volume has the exact same details listed, which could mean that it's actually 304 pages total across both volumes or that there is possibly 608 pages worth of written Death Stranding to check out in February. It could also just be a mistake of some sort. Here is the synopsis for the first volume of the upcoming novelization:

"Mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural phenomena known as the Death Stranding. Spectral creatures that devour the living have pushed humanity to the brink of extinction, causing countries to fall and survivors to scatter and live in pockets of isolation. Sam Porter Bridges, the legendary porter with the ability to return from the world of the dead, has been entrusted with a critical mission by the President of the United Cities of America. He must journey across this ravaged landscape crawling with otherworldly threats to reconnect cities and people and rebuild America one step at a time."

Death Stranding is currently available for PlayStation 4 and PC. The two-volume novelization is currently set to release in English on February 16, 2021, assuming the product listing is accurate. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

