Mads Mikkelsen Is As Confused By PS4’s ‘Death Stranding’ As The Rest of Us

Hideo Kojima’s modus operandi has always been keeping players in the fog about his games up until release, a pre-release strategy he’s been extended thanks to creating one of the best video game series of all time: Metal Gear Solid.

And like he has in the past, Hideo Kojima has kept things vague and scant when it comes to his upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, Death Stranding. But even what he has showed off, well, it’s mostly left us with more questions than answers.

That said, if you have no clue what kind of game Death Stranding is, don’t worry, you’re not alone. In fact, even Mads Mikkelsen, who’s portraying one of the game’s more prominent characters, is confused.

Speaking to Polygon about an array of things, Mikkelsen was, naturally, drawn into talking about Death Stranding. And while talking about meeting Kojima to agree on being in the game, Mikkelsen revealed that for awhile — and even now to an extent — Kojima’s vision can be difficult to grasp.

“I had no idea what he was talking about,” said Mikkelsen. “I was just meeting with the guy, and then I asked around me, and everybody, who was younger than me, just said, ‘Whoa, he’s the godfather of all gaming!’ And he turned out to be a genius. I mean, whatever he’s doing, I’ve never seen anything like it. Specifically for this, what we’re doing now, I’ve never seen anything like it. He still tries to pitch me what it is and I’m still standing there looking like an idiot, going, ‘What? Say it again?’ It is so elaborate, his world. It makes sense when it’s done, but it’s difficult to grasp when he talks about it.”

Mikkelsen also revealed that he’s still working on the game, but he says it’s mostly “little things” at this point. Does this mean the game is almost done? Who knows. Mikkelsen declined to comment on the reports and rumors that the game is coming this year, noting, that when the game releases is entirely up to Kojima.

Death Stranding is in development for PS4. At the moment if publishing, there’s been no word of a release date. For more on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

