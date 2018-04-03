Deathgarden Releases Announcement Trailer, New Details

Deathgarden now has a full announcement trailer and additional details following the teasers that were released by the Dead by Daylight developers.

Behaviour Interactive officially announced Deathgarden with the announcement trailer above that previews the asymmetrical multiplayer game. While the official site for the game went up just yesterday, it’s now been updated to include the autoplaying trailer in the background as well as a description of the game.

“Set in the near future, Deathgarden revolves around a spectacular real blood sport that is the most popular entertainment on the planet, where powerful Hunters prey on agile Runners,” the description on the Deathgarden site reads.

Like Dead by Daylight, players will have the option of choosing to play as either the Hunter or one of the five Runners before being dropped into an arena called The Garden. The goal for the Runners is to escape from the area while Hunters will be tasked with eliminating all the Runners, and while The Garden appears to be the only arena that players will fight in, the game’s site also adds that the layout will apparently change to create “an arena that is different every time.”

This setting differs from the setup of Dead by Daylight that puts players in maps that each of the various Killers call home, and the entertainment bloodsport premise of Deathgarden does distance this game from previous ideas that it would be directly connected to Dead by Daylight. However, there is still the question of why the Hunter that’s shown in the trailer has Dead by Daylight’s Thrill of the Hunt perk icon emblazoned on his shoulder armor. The icon is identical to the one found in Dead by Daylight, and considering how the characters in Dead by Daylight are pulled from reality to an alternate world created by the Entity, it’s still possible that the two games may be intertwined.

Connections aside, there are some stark differences seen in Deathgarden. As seen in the screenshots that are found through the official site, all of the Runners are equipped with bow-like weapons that are attached to their hands. Survivors in Dead by Daylight don’t have the options to carry weapons, but the construct that restrains Runners until teammates can save them does seem familiar. Only one Hunter was shown in the trailer though, but if other asymmetrical multiplayer games are any indication, more Hunters should be expected.

Deathgarden recently opened signups for the Closed Alpha that are now live. A press release on Behaviour Interactive’s site said that the game is in development for the PC platform, but no consoles were mentioned.