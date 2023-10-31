Deltarune Chapter 3 Release Window Pushed Forward

Deltarune creator Toby Fox has announced that the ongoing game's third chapter will now be releasing sooner than anticipated. Following the arrival of Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 of Deltarune, Fox revealed that he wouldn't be releasing Chapter 3 on its own. Instead, the next installment would arrive at the same time as Chapter 4 and Chapter 5. Rather than continue forward with this strategy, though, Fox has now announced a new plan that will see Chapters 3 and 4 becoming playable a bit earlier.

Shared on Fox's own website, it was said that Chapter 3 of Deltarune will now be released in tandem with Chapter 4. Fox acknowledged that Chapter 5 is still pretty far away, and like fans, he doesn't want to have to wait such a long period of time for Deltarune to get a new release. Once Chapters 3 and 4 do release, Deltarune will finally become available to purchase as well. Currently, both Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 of Deltarune have been made available for free across numerous platforms.

"My original plan was to release Chapter 3, 4, and 5 together. However, the finish line of Chapter 5 is still pretty far off and I don't think anybody really wants to wait that long to release anything. Especially me," Fox said. "So, new strategy: No more waiting for Chapter 5. Instead, we are going to focus on putting Deltarune out for purchase once we finish Chapter 4. That should make everything a bit more reasonable! Chapter 4 already has a very substantial amount of cutscenes and enemy work done. Also, I've hired a new producer whose entire job it will be to speed up the overall game development for future chapters. So, I feel very optimistic about the next steps of this project."

When it comes to the long-term plans with Deltarune, Fox hasn't spoken much about just how long this game will last. The main menu in Deltarune states that there will eventually be seven chapters in total, but Fox himself hasn't spoken about anything beyond Chapter 5. As such, it's clear that this is an endeavor that Fox and others will continue working on for the better part of the next decade.