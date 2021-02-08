Demon Slayer Video Game Confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X|S

✖

The upcoming Demon Slayer video game, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan, has shared some new information that confirms that, in addition to the PlayStation 4, it will also launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in Japan this year. The video game, which was first revealed early last year, is expected to follow the story of the anime adaptation while also including 2-on-2 offline and online multiplayer.

In addition to the further platforms, the video game also revealed a new piece of key art and several screenshots. The screenshots, which you can check out below, feature several iconic characters from the anime adaptation like Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke.

As mentioned above, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan is set to release in Japan for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in Japan this year. It is being developed by CyberConnect2, developer of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot among other titles. Broadly speaking, Kakarot has been received fairly well. Aniplex will publish the game with Ufotable and Shueisha as producers. Should it come west, it is almost a guarantee that the game will be localized to some other name and have a different publisher here. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Demon Slayer franchise right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of this Demon Slayer video game so far? Are you excited to check it out when it does release? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T Gematsu]