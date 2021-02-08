Demon Slayer Video Game Confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X|S
The upcoming Demon Slayer video game, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan, has shared some new information that confirms that, in addition to the PlayStation 4, it will also launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in Japan this year. The video game, which was first revealed early last year, is expected to follow the story of the anime adaptation while also including 2-on-2 offline and online multiplayer.
In addition to the further platforms, the video game also revealed a new piece of key art and several screenshots. The screenshots, which you can check out below, feature several iconic characters from the anime adaptation like Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke.
ゲーム内容も少しだけご紹介！炭治郎を操作し鬼に立ち向かっていくアニメのストーリーを追体験できるソロプレイモードに加え、アニメに登場するキャラから自由に2名ずつ選んで戦うバーサスモードが搭載！シンプル操作で爽快感のあるプレイし、最強の鬼狩りを目指せ！#ヒノカミ血風譚 #鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/seuyQRBKit— 家庭用ゲーム「鬼滅の刃 ヒノカミ血風譚」【公式】 (@kimetsuHINOKAMI) February 8, 2021
As mentioned above, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan is set to release in Japan for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in Japan this year. It is being developed by CyberConnect2, developer of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot among other titles. Broadly speaking, Kakarot has been received fairly well. Aniplex will publish the game with Ufotable and Shueisha as producers. Should it come west, it is almost a guarantee that the game will be localized to some other name and have a different publisher here. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Demon Slayer franchise right here.
[H/T Gematsu]