Destiny 2’s First Raid To Be More Grounded And “Believable” Than In The Past

Since unveiling Destiny 2 earlier this year, developer Bungie has been fairly open about some aspects of the game, including its greater emphasis on story, and more accessible gameplay, but they've remained quiet about raids. We know Destiny 2 will launch with a new raid, but we don't know much about it.

Well, Mashable recently spoke with Destiny 2 director Luke Smith about the next raid, and he hinted Bungie may not be going in the direction you expect. Rather than going bigger and crazier, it sounds like the raid will be a more grounded affair.

"Raid 5, when we looked at it, it was about building a place you believe is real. That was our first priority…it's a place that you believe could exist. It's unlike anything we've done. The team is incredibly talented, it is a joy to see them work."

That seems to jive with the overall direction of Destiny 2 – more approachable, more grounded, more straightforward in its storytelling. Smith also elaborated on what makes a good Destiny raid, saying each has to have a "heartbeat," or core concept that drives it…

"Vault of Glass has this property where it spreads players out and brings them back together. You remember the moments where you're spread out and you remember the moments where you're back together in the most potent way. King's Fall has a lot about traversal. It's about navigating through space, whether it's the two series of jumping puzzles or the platforming in the final zone with this giant god fighting you. Moments of glorious combat became the heartbeat for [Wrath of the Machine]. I think that's a great action game raid."

It certainly sounds like a lot of thought and care is put in Destiny's raids, which probably explains why Bungie doles them out so gradually. It also explains why fans are willing to wait for them.

Destiny 2 hits Xbox One and PS4 on September 6, and the PC on October 24.

