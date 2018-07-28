Destiny 2: Forsaken’s Gambit Mode, What It Is and How Exactly It Plays

Destiny 2’s third expansion Forsaken is almost here and to celebrate, we wanted to dive deep into one of the new modes that the MMO will offer players: Gambit Mode. A fun blend of PvE and PvP, we recently got our hands on this newest feature and even played with the devs over at Bungie themselves. This is the newest mode explained as well as our thoughts on how it fits into the bigger picture.

Before we get into how the mode plays, you maybe wondering what Gambit even is. According to Bungie:

“Gambit is a 4v4 hybrid mode that merges PvE and PvP experiences into an epic battle. It’s a new way to play Destiny 2, offering something for all players to enjoy, appealing to those who thrive on the competition and unpredictable elements of PvP gameplay, while seamlessly blending the collaborative and cooperative elements of PvE.”

So how does it play? The Gambit Mode was something that when first announced sounded really cool but I was skeptical. Don’t get me wrong, despite many of the player complaints, I actually really enjoy Destiny 2 and enjoy squading up. Going solo is a bit too grindy but with friends? I enjoy the post-campaign content. That being said, the mode seemed a bit flashy which immediately set up red flags that it might be one of those overhyped features making its way to the MMO. Luckily, I was wrong and gladly so.

During an interview with Bungie ahead of E3 2018, I was able to get into a match with my team of four against another team. Each team had our very own pocket Bungie developer, making the experience even better with some solid leadership. Both teams take their spawn points and are tasked with finding motes to burn down an ancient enemy, while staving off enemy attacks – both NPC and other players.

The PvE aspect comes from the spawned enemies, including the dreaded Cabal. The PvP comes into play because an enemy player can actually invade your territory, killing players and stealing motes. The map we played on was incredible dynamic, perfect for those that want to stay boots on ground or take up a higher location. Don’t even think about camping though, because the spawn points are everywhere and the enemy team could be lurking. It’s designed to be fast-paced, and it definitely played that way.

Mote collection is key to victory, and dying an early death costs you all of them. Because of that, strategy is key. For our team, we designated roles. We had the fighters, the ones that took on enemies both NPC and real players, we had the collector (me) to pick up the motes that were dropped and deposit them into the bank. And then we had a person that was tasked with protecting our bank keeping it save from invaders. Collect 75 motes total, and a Primeval appears.

Now an Invader can’t just hop in whenever. Each team must reach 25, then 50 motes to send a player over into enemy territory. Take the portal and go ham, but be warned – it’s chaotic! I invaded once and I’m not going to lie, it was pretty overwhelming. The sounds become distorted, voices start whispering in your ear – I felt like I was going insane. It was a lot … but man, it was freaking awesome. An important thing to note about Invaders as both the Invader and the Invadee is shielding. Invaders are given a 3X overshield, making them protected if you’re the one taking on the enemy team, and making them hard if you’re trying to get rid of them.

The spawn points are also varied, with both set points and smart AI. Because of that, the gameplay is fresh and is designed to keep players on their toes.

The important thing to know about Gambit is that it’s its own thing. Bungie’s reaction to Battle Royale, something new entirely. The developer team even told me not to compare it to anything else in Destiny 2 because it isn’t like anything in Destiny 2 and after having played it? I agree.

Overall the new mode felt incredible rewarding and it really embodies a healthy mixture of what players have been asking for since launch day. It appeals to both PvE lovers and PvP lovers, while still very much retaining that “Destiny” feel.

The new mode, and its enticing new rewards, will be arriving on September 4th with Forsaken. The expansion is required to play.