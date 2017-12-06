Destiny 2 Easter Egg Points To A Significant Character In Bungie Lore

Destiny 2′s first expansion Curse of Osiris has officially kicked off, bringing with it season 2 newness and more to discover! The Bungie shooter is known for its varying level of Easter Eggs scattered throughout the universe – some indicating lore tid-bits, others – like the random pokeball – are just for fun. The latest Easter Egg to be discovered, however, points to a specific Guardian and his lore.

SPOILERS AHEAD

Thanks to one Reddit user that took his time during the Up and UP portion of the new expansion, a new sneak peek into the grander story has been revealed. While playing with his bud, they noticed a large Vex door with a hole. As gamers generally are, they became curious and decided to see what was inside. Using his sniper’s scope, they were able to see a floating body within the closed off room (pictured below):

“My buddy and I were doing the Up and Up adventure where you go to the dark future. We decided to do some exploring and we came across and strange door with a tiny hole in the middle. When we peered through we saw a strange body floating there. I got my sniper out for a closer look and I think its Saint 14. He has the purple ribbons just like his new exotic ship. What do you guys think,” the original poster asked.

According to one user, his shotgun lore explains that the figures light was drained. The shotgun in question is the Legendary ‘Perfect Paradox’ and this is the lore behind the key Guardian:

“I never found Osiris, but I’ve killed enough Vex to end a war. And they, in turn, struck a fatal blow: they completed a Mind with the sole function to drain the Light from me. It worked very well. Don’t worry (not that you worry much). It took them centuries to build, keyed to the unique frequency of my Light. And I sit atop its shattered husk. I mourn that I will never reach the heights you have. To me, you represent everything a Guardian can become. Yours is a thriving City. So different from mine. My whole fourteenth life I fought to make my City yours. I never finished. All I have left is this weapon. The Cryptarchs say you crafted it yourself, built it out of scraps and Light and sheer will, inside the Infinite Forge. I’ll make sure it finds its way back to you. When you gave it to me, I swore I would make it my duty to follow your example. I’m still trying. —Saint-14”

Perhaps this means we’ll see Saint in the game at some point? With season 2 bringing a lot of “new”, it is definitely a possibility!