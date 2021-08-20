Destiny 2 Reveals Season 15 Name

✖

It's going to be a big month for Destiny 2 players. Season 15 of the game is set to go live later this month and with it a number of long-awaited changes will finally be coming to the live-service shooter. Developer Bungie is planning to push live Season 15 in just a few short days, but prior to that time, the studio has today revealed what the official name of this next phase for Destiny 2 will be.

Divulged on social media today, Bungie announced that Season 15 of Destiny 2 is going to be called Season of the Lost. This name comes about not long after some recent leaks came about and seemed to confirm that this would end up being the title. Along with revealing this Season title, Bungie also finally confirmed that this upcoming seasonal shift will see the return of Mara Sov. The queen of the Awoken was shown alongside a new image from Season of the Lost today which featured the classic character standing near Osiris.

The Queen returns in Season of the Lost. August 24 @ 9AM PT // https://t.co/P3UimOAtDM pic.twitter.com/ouGFFMh6as — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 20, 2021

As a whole, Season of the Lost is set to kick off early next week on August 24. Specifically, Bungie will be taking down the game's servers and will be pushing out the Season 15 update at 1:00pm EDT next Tuesday. Prior to this, however, Bungie will be holding a new live stream to give fans a brief look at what Season of the Lost will entail. This will offer our best insight so far into everything that is planned to arrive over the course of Season 15's run time. Of the new features that fans are looking forward to, crossplay is something that Bungie has promised will be coming at an early time once Season of the Lost begins. In all likelihood, we should learn more about this feature early next week.

Truth. Destiny 2 Showcase Event // Aug 24 @ 9AM PThttps://t.co/P3UimOAtDM pic.twitter.com/G57WKKh0Hk — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 20, 2021

Are you someone who is excited about the start of Season 15 in Destiny 2? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.