Destiny 2 Gets New Hotfix for April 25, Patch Notes Revealed

Bungie has today released a new hotfix for Destiny 2 across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Despite the recent Lightfall expansion not being as acclaimed by fans and critics as Bungie would have liked, the studio has continued to push out frequent patches for Destiny 2 to improve the core gameplay experience. And while today's update isn't a massive one by any means, it still makes a couple of notable changes.

Available to download right now, hotfix version 7.0.5.1 for Destiny 2 makes some alterations to raids and UI. Specifically, Bungie has made one tweak with the Daughters of Oryx fight seen in the King's Fall raid that adjusts the flashing seen in this bout. Other than this, Bungie has also fixed some reoccurring crashes that would happen when accessing certain loadout menus or when particle effects would become too prevalent on Neptune.

Moving forward, the next major update for Destiny 2 should come about with the arrival of Season 21. Currently, Bungie hasn't said a whole lot about what "Season of the Deep" will have in store, but it's likely to kick off on May 23rd given the current trajectory of Season 20. As such, more details should begin to roll out within the coming days and weeks, so be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com.

To get a full look at the patch notes found with today's new Destiny 2 update, you can find them attached below.

ACTIVITIES

RAID

Fixed an issue where the raid jacket director dialog was appearing after the March 21 deadline to unlock the purchase.

Adjusted brightness and flashing in the Daughters of Oryx encounter.

UI/UX

Fixed an issue where gauntlets would not equip when changing loadouts.

Fixed an issue where opening the loadout menu could cause Destiny 2 to crash.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

WEAPONS

Fixed an issue where making changes to the weapon in an inventory after selecting the weapon to reshape would not automatically update to the item in the reshape slot.

PLATFORMS AND SYSTEMS