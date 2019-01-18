Bungie Opens Up About the Future of ‘Destiny’ Following Activision Split

When Bungie made the big announcement that they have officially broken up with Activision and obtained the full rights over Destiny, the community fanbase went wild with excitement for what this could mean for a franchise that has seen some major ups and downs in the past. Now the studio is opening up a bit more about what this split means for a series that seems to have a much brighter future.

Destiny director Luke Smith started out his most recent statement by paying tribute to their previous work with Activision – keeping things amicable in a professional sense, as it should be. Following a short message of thanks, Smith continued on to shed some light on what’s ahead.

“In the short-term, we’re continuing to build the content we’ve promised for the Annual Pass,” he mentioned. “We’ve learned a lot from Black Armory that we will apply to future releases, most notably that we’d like the beginning experiences of content drops to be a better point of convergence for the playerbase. In Black Armory, we set the Power requirement for the first forge too high, and that meant it wasn’t a great chance to jump into some new content. We want to find the line between new content that many players can play, and aspirational content for players to progress toward. We’re exploring improvements to catch-up mechanics for players in upcoming seasons.

“Long-term, Bungie is committed to Destiny. We created the universe and we hold its future entirely in our hands. The vast majority of the team is hard at work envisioning future experiences, enemies, and ways to play the Guardian you’ve been building since 2014. We’re going to keep doing that.”

Right now, Bungie is celebrating their second attempt at freedom – their first being when they publicly separated from Microsoft a few years ago. The director then mentioned that it’s a “crucial” time for the team and that they can’t wait to show players what’s next.

