Destiny’s Long Lost Music of the Spheres Soundtrack To Finally Get an Official Release

For a while there, the Music of the Spheres soundtrack for Destiny appeared to be the stuff of mythos. This collaboration between Marty O'Donnell, Michael Salvatori and legendary rock artist Paul McCartney was the stuff of legend, but never found its way to release officially. Some fans managed to track it down and release it to channels like YouTube and SoundCloud, only for it to be taken down just as quickly by Bungie. So it left them wondering, "Will we ever see the chance to listen to it officially?!"

It appears that we finally will. Polygon has reported that the developers at Bungie will finally release the soundtrack officially, though a release date and price point haven't been given just yet.

O'Donnell actually took to Twitter this weekend when he learned Bungie was taking down unofficial downloads of the soundtrack, in an effort to release it themselves.

But then a Reddit user by the name of OS_EpsilonTEMP spoke up, noting that they originally released the soundtrack unofficially, but then learned that Bungie was intervening to release it themselves -- further solidifying the story. "For 4 months now the community has enjoyed Music of the Spheres in a leaked format," he said. "There was concern over what Bungie would do with this, as they are the copyright owners of Music of the Spheres. There was a buffer period where nothing happened, but a thing isn't beautiful because it lasts. Free downloads of a copyrighted work are illegal. Noteworthy is that JUST LIKE the recent Halo online debacle, if MOTS is out long enough without Bungie protecting their copyright it can mean them losing that copyright. Bungie has a legal obligation to protect their copyrights."

And Bungie finally confirmed the news themselves, with community manager Cozmo noting, "We have plans to officially release MoTS in the near future. We'll have more details for you soon."

O'Donnell replied quickly. "Really? Were you planning on telling me at some point?", adding a hearty "Good news" at the end.

And then Christopher Barrett, who serves as game director of Destiny, responded to him, noting, "Some hope for the future, some wait for the call." (This is a reference from Paul McCartney's original song for Destiny, "Hope For the Future.")

O'Donnell and Bungie went their separate ways some time ago with a falling out that took place in 2014, right before the game launched. He was able to get back some unpaid wages from the project after suing the company, though his original soundtrack never saw the light of day. It appears that'll be changing soon enough.

We're excited to hear what Music of the Spheres will offer...but a release date would be nice, Bungie.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. If you hurry, you can snag it for dirt cheap.