Destiny Won’t Be Getting Any Further Updates Or Balance Changes Confirms Bungie

It's the end of the line for the original Destiny. Sure, you can continue to play the game if you want, but the game won't be receiving any future updates, as Bungie is now fully focused on creating Destiny 2.

The developer broke the news in their most recent weekly update:

"Age of Triumph was touted as the last update to Destiny. In our constant watch over the community, we've heard many of you asking if the current sandbox will get another design pass. Our sole focus at this time is Destiny 2. All hands at Bungie are committed to making Destiny 2 the sequel that this community deserves. We have a Beta this summer that will demand your bug reports. This fall will begin an entirely new cycle of updates for a brand-new game that we think will be the best answer to the feedback you've give us since the original launch of Destiny."

In other words, "Your issues with Destiny will be fixed in Destiny 2, so play that instead." Not exactly a shocking response, but a somewhat disappointing one all the same. Destiny was sold as an MMO, and those are usually supported and updated for as long as people continue to play them. FPS players are used to this kind of thing, but Bungie cutting off updates may irk MMO fans.

Bungie will be bringing plenty of Destiny 2 goodness to this year's E3. In addition to a new trailer and information about Destiny 2's summer beta release, folks on the show floor will be able to test out the game's opening mission, the Inverted Spire Strike, a new Crucible mode, and the Arcstrider Hunter subclass. I expect we'll also be getting a few surprises, as well.

Destiny 2 arrives on the PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 8, which isn't that far away! You can check out all WWG's latest coverage, right here.