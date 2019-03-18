Here’s Why Pokemon Have Purple Eyes In ‘Detective Pikachu’

An interview with Justice Smith confirmed that the Detective Pikachu movie would adapt one of the Detective Pikachu‘s main plotlines. Nerdist.com had a chance to interview Smith during a visit to Detective Pikachu’s set, and confirmed why Pokemon like Charizard, Aipom, and Mewtwo all had glowing purple eyes as they acted hyper-aggressively. In the interview, Smith explains why his character Tim and Detective Pikachu head to an underground arena where trainers are battling their Pokemon illegally. “They’re drugging these Pokémon and making them fight against their will. Which is, you know, really messed up,” Smith told Nerdist.com.

Smith’s comments sound a lot like the plot of the Detective Pikachu video game, which was released in full last year. The game centered around Detective Pikachu and Tim repeatedly coming across the drug “R,” which induced rampages in any Pokemon that took it. Eventually, Detective Pikachu learned that R was developed from the DNA of Mewtwo and that Pikachu’s amnesia has something to do with a past encounter with Mewtwo.

Although a lot of plot points from the movie is still under wraps, we do know that Mewtwo will play a major role in the upcoming movie and is possibly the main antagonist. Mewtwo’s presence and the use of this drug seems to indicate that the Detective Pikachu movie is using a lot more than just the game’s main character and setting. We’ll have to wait and see if Legendary Pictures also keeps other pertinent plot points and villains from the game, or if it’ll mix things up.

Detective Pikachu hits theatres on May 10th.