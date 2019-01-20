New ‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer Revealed

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for Detective Pikachu.

Warner Bros debuted a new trailer for its upcoming live action Pokemon movie, which will come out later this spring. The new movie stars Ryan Reynolds as the voice of a gruff Pikachu with the ability to talk to its human partner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new trailer was mostly a mash-up of scenes from the first trailer, but we did get a new look at Snubbull, a glimpse of Mr. Mime dancing, and Detective Pikachu making a fart joke.

Filmed last year, the movie has received a surprising amount of hype due to the popularity of the Pokemon franchise and for the first trailer’s ability to come off both earnest and ridiculous at the same time. Most fans were apprehensive about a live action Pokemon movie, but Detective Pikachu seems to find a balance between the joyful whimsy that Pokemon fans enjoyed as kids and the darker and weirder aspects of the franchise.

The official synopsis for Detective Pikachu reads as follows:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

Detective Pikachu comes out on May 10th.