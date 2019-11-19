Detroit: Become Human PC Release Date Revealed

Developer Quantic Dream has revealed that its latest game, Detroit: Become Human, is coming to PC — via the Epic Games Store — on December 12, which is oddly enough is the same day of The Game Awards 2019. Further, Quantic Dream has revealed the former 2018 PS4 exclusive will cost $40, which is $20 cheaper than when it launched on PS4, but is more expensive than it currently costs on the PlayStation console. As you may know, the game only runs at $20 on PS4, and has been at this price for most of the year.

That said, to accompany today’s release date announcement, Quantic Dream has released a brand-new trailer for the game — via IGN — that shows the port in all of its 4K glory. You can watch it for yourself, below:

“Freedom has a price. Detroit 2038. Technology has evolved to a point where human like androids are everywhere,” reads Quantic Dream’s official pitch of the game. “They speak, move and behave like human beings, but they are only machines serving humans. Play three distinct androids and see a world at the brink of chaos – perhaps our future – through their eyes. Your very decisions will dramatically alter how the game’s intense, branching narrative plays out. You will face moral dilemmas and decide who lives or dies. With thousands of choices and dozens of possible endings, how will you affect the future of Detroit and humanity’s destiny?”

As you may know, when it launched in 2018, Detroit: Become Human was largely well received, but it didn’t light the world on fire critically or commercially. By most accounts, it was better than the French developer’s previous game, Beyond: Two Souls, but not as good as its first PlayStation exclusive, Heavy Rain.

Personally, I didn’t love the game, and thought like Beyond: Two Souls, IT failed to replicate the magic of Heavy Rain. Ultimately, beyond its visual fidelity and ambitious branching narrative, nothing really stood out about the game, and it certainly tripped over the subject matter and topics it tackled. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a good game, a must-play for fans of the “choose-your-own-ending” adventure games, but it failed to break into the “great category,” at least for me.

Detroit: Become Human is available for PS4, and will soon be available for PC as well.