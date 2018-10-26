‘Deus Ex: Mankind Divided’ Adam Jensen Statue Now Available for Pre-Order

The incredibly talented team over at GamingHeads has done it again! They’ve added yet another amazing collectible to their growing line of premium statues, this time adding Deus Ex: Mankind Divided’s Adam Jensen to their collection and now you can to!

Just like all of their statues, the team offers two versions: The Standard and the Exclusive. Both are the same price, but the Exclusive can only be ordered directly through GamingHeads, while the Standard can be found out in the wild.

For those that want to opt into the Exclusive Edition for those extra collector bonus points, this version of the piece comes with an additional Zeninth ZAP Stun Gun with a silencer in addition to the Mustang Arms. 357 Magnum. The Magnum is included in the Regular Edition as well, only the Stun Gun is exclusive.

According to the folks over at GamingHeads, “The Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Adam Jensen Exclusive Edition Statue is carefully cast in polystone resin and hand-painted by artisans in exacting detail. This statue stands approximately 21 inches tall (1:4 scale) and is also available in a regular edition.”

The product description adds, “Each Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Adam Jensen Exclusive Edition Statue comes packed in a deluxe full-color box, has an individually hand-numbered base and a validation card that will allow you to purchase the same product number for future Deux Ex statues if you validate your purchase.”

If you’re interested in snagging one of these bad boys up, you better put that pre-order in fast because there will only be 350 pieces world-wide for the Exclusive edition.

So how much would this set you back? Both the Regular and the Exclusive will run folks $499.99 but the company knows that might be steep – especially with the holidays right around the corner. It’s because of that knowledge that they do offer a payment plan that is customizable to you. With a $50 deposit, pay your own way to make sure you can get this stunning statue that’s poised and ready to go into your collection without forgoing the right to groceries for the next month.

