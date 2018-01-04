Developers Looking Forward To Sony’s PlayStation 4 Games In 2018

It’s a fresh new year, and that means we have some killer new games coming our way. We’ve already talked about our highlights from what we expect over the next few months, but a few PlayStation game developers have chimed in as well, particularly for what Sony has planned for the New Year.

The publisher recently posted a new PlayStation Blog, with some developers talking about why they’re looking forward to Sony’s first-party games for the PlayStation 4, particularly Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man, God of War and Days Gone. Here’s just a few quotes for each games, and why these superstar developers are looking forward to them:

God of War:

“I am really looking forward to this father and son adventure. The new direction Santa Monica Studios is taking the franchise is looking very promising and I can’t wait to see what larger-than-life set pieces they have been creating.” Hermen Hulst, Co-founder, Guerrilla Games (Horizon Zero Dawn)

“It has been a while since the last title in the series, so I’m really looking forward to seeing how Kratos has evolved. From watching the video that has been released, I get a sense that the actions and gore are really going to live up to expectations.” Fumihiko Yasuda, Director, Team Ninja (Nioh)

“The player experience is obviously great, but seeing how far they can push the technical limits of the PlayStation 4 hardware and thus raise the bar for game developers all over the world is both frightening and exhilarating at the same time! Seeing if my own predictions about how the story will develop is also something that I am secretly looking forward to a lot!” Naoki Yoshida, Director, Square-Enix (Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn)

Days Gone:

“Days Gone looks like a fabulous mix of third person zombie carnage and smart storytelling that will be a brutal blast to play. I can’t wait.” Steve Goss, Director of Design, Supermassive Games (Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, Hidden Agenda)

“ZOMBIES, and bloody loads of them. Get in my PS4 Pro right now!” John McLaughlin, Senior Producer, XDev Studios

Spider-Man:

“My son and I have played the trailer for Insomniac’s Spider-Man so much that we’ve worn a groove in YouTube. Looks. Amazing. Cannot. Wait!” Capsar Field, CEO, Wish Studios (Knowledge is Power!)

“It just looks so much fun to play!” John Johanas, Director, Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within 2)

“I am really looking forward to experiencing the same kind of roller-coaster ride feelings from the movies in video game form.” Takashi Katano, Director, Square-Enix (Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age)

The Last of Us Part II:

“The first game was an amazing accomplishment that made me re-evaluate what is possible in terms of video game storytelling. Part II looks even more fantastic.” Jens Matthies, Creative Director, MachineGames (Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus)

“I can’t wait to see what Naughty Dog has in store for us. It’s going to be heartbreaking, but oh-so worth it!” Brad Davey, Lead Designer, Sumo Digital (Snake Pass)

Other games were talked about in the piece as well, including Media Molecule’s Dreams, Capcom’s Monster Hunter World (which drops later this month) and Red Dead Redemption 2 from Rockstar Games.

Check out the full article here, and prepare for an onslaught of awesome games in the months ahead!