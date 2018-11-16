Gaming

Gamers Are Divided Over Netflix’s ‘Devil May Cry’ Anime Reveal

It’s official! A Devil May Cry anime is officially underway and making its way to Netflix with […]

By

It’s official! A Devil May Cry anime is officially underway and making its way to Netflix with Castlevania producer Adi Shankar overseeing everything! With the new game already careening towards launch, a lot of DMC fans were elated with the recent reveal, though some who were really hoping it would be Legend of Zelda were less than thrilled.

There were those that were absolutely excited for the big reveal:

Videos by ComicBook.com

While others … not so much. There were rampant rumors stating that the upcoming reveal that was teased earlier this week would actually be a Legend of Zelda adaptation, and many were so sure that’s what was in the works. Unfortunately, that led to shattered expectations, meaning many felt disappointed by the reveal:

Still, this is big for Netflix, a company that has been building their reputation with the anime community slowly but surely. With the success that Castlevania saw in addition to shows like Voltron: Legendary Defender, Netflix has definitely been on a roll lately and we’d love to see that continue!

We don’t know any of the details surrounding the new show yet, but hopefully more will be revealed soon! Until then, the upcoming Devil May Cry 5 video launches on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 8, 2019.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts