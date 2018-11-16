Gamers Are Divided Over Netflix’s ‘Devil May Cry’ Anime Reveal

It’s official! A Devil May Cry anime is officially underway and making its way to Netflix with Castlevania producer Adi Shankar overseeing everything! With the new game already careening towards launch, a lot of DMC fans were elated with the recent reveal, though some who were really hoping it would be Legend of Zelda were less than thrilled.

There were those that were absolutely excited for the big reveal:

Between DMC 5 getting so much hype, and a new anime on Netflix, it’s good to see Devil May Cry getting the attention it deserves. — iLily @ DMC5 😍 (@iPeepsy) November 16, 2018

ANOTHER DEVIL MAY CRY ANIME ?!! pic.twitter.com/XbKrdbHKdu — Loick Larocque (@RoxaLink) November 16, 2018

“BUT DEVIL MAY CRY ALREADY HAD AN ANIME” yeah and Castlevania characters were in Captain N but that didn’t stop them. — Ben is thinking about superheroes (@TheGorgePodcast) November 16, 2018

They’ve already had an anime series for Devil May Cry that was pretty good. Despite that I’m still looking forward to this. Castlevania was so well done that I know this is gonna be great as well — craigitron (@craigitron) November 16, 2018

This is some sh** that I didn’t know I needed. pic.twitter.com/XGpgZEZ12c — greg bittner (@gbitts79) November 16, 2018

While others … not so much. There were rampant rumors stating that the upcoming reveal that was teased earlier this week would actually be a Legend of Zelda adaptation, and many were so sure that’s what was in the works. Unfortunately, that led to shattered expectations, meaning many felt disappointed by the reveal:

You broke my heart container pic.twitter.com/w7WotIbfTF — SuperFMG (@SuperFMG23) November 16, 2018

Good choice, but of course I’m disappointed. I’ve never been a big fan of Devil May Cry, and I was expecting something else entirely. Judging by Castlevania however, I’m sure you’ll do it justice, and hell, maybe even get me finally interested in DMC. Cheers, Adi. — Alec Danilen (@AlecDanilen) November 16, 2018

Still, this is big for Netflix, a company that has been building their reputation with the anime community slowly but surely. With the success that Castlevania saw in addition to shows like Voltron: Legendary Defender, Netflix has definitely been on a roll lately and we’d love to see that continue!

We don’t know any of the details surrounding the new show yet, but hopefully more will be revealed soon! Until then, the upcoming Devil May Cry 5 video launches on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 8, 2019.