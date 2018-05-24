Devolver Digital “Apologizes in Advance” for E3 Conference

Even if you don’t play Delolver Digital’s games, you know who they are. The company is known for their eccentricity – I mean, with a game like Genital Jousting, they’d have to be – and their previous stage time has included some ‘interesting’ marketing techniques. Now the team is back once more for yet another E3 conference and you already know it’s going to be weird because Devolver has apologized for something that hasn’t even happened yet.

Devolver Digital E3 Press Conference 2018 Sunday, June 10 @ 8PM Pacific Apologies in advance. pic.twitter.com/z22K4L0bC1 — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) May 18, 2018

The team even poked fun at themselves with sharing some of the “harsher” criticism their previous showcase garnered:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not with that kind of attitude. — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) May 18, 2018

Surprise us all and have a totally non bloody non creepy totally serious not cringe worthy normal thing but with marshmellows? Oh who am I kidding you’re gonna have blood everywhere and Fork Parker on stage just staring dead eyed silent into our souls for five hours aren’t you? — shadow1w2 (@shadow1w2) May 19, 2018

Our curiosity is getting the better of us. RIP, future selves. The company describes itself as, “purveyors of fine digital entertainment waresfrom independent artists worldwide” and hosts a wide variety of gameplay experiences as a unique publisher. One of my personal favourites is The Talos Principle, but if you’re looking to get banned from Twitch – Genital Jousting is the way to go.

Don’t believe us that they bring the weird? Take a peek at their previous conference from last year in the video below:

They have a couple of new games coming out soon, including the anticipated Ape Out:

Ape Out is a wildly intense and colorfully stylized smash ’em up about primal escape, rhythmic violence, and frenetic jazz. Build up nearly unstoppable momentum and use your captors as both weapons and shields to crush everyone on your procedurally generated path to freedom.

As well as Eitr, which is perfect for Norse fans:

The Shield Maiden, as with all mortal Norsemen, was to have her fate determined by the three fate-weaving Norns and their sacred loom before she even entered the world. However, her destiny was shattered when the mischievous god Loki interfered, dripping spots of the wretched substance Eitr into the unwoven loom, forever altering the Shield Maiden’s path and engulfing the great tree Yggdrasil in darkness. Now the Shield Maiden must venture into the nine Norse worlds connected by Yggdrasil and unravel the mystery of her fate.