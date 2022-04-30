Diablo 2: Resurrected Update Brings Back a Classic Feature

✖

Diablo II: Resurrected got a new update this week that brought back a classic feature found in the original Diablo II game. That feature is the Ladder system which gives players a chance to compete against others via a more competitive way of playing through the game's story with the characters they've built. The Ladder system comes in several different variants and is now available for players to return to or to try for the first time depending on if they played the original Diablo II or not.

If you did play the predecessor to this remake, you'll already be pretty familiar with some of the main features of this Ladder system. It's available in either the Classic, Hardcore Classic, Expansion, or Hardcore Expansion variants with each of those containing different rules governing how many lives players have and what content is available.

"Each mode will have their own leaderboard where players compete to strategically gain experience within a limited timeframe while having access to Ladder-specific content," Blizzard's announcement about the release of the Ladder system in Diablo II: Resurrected said. "When the Ladder season ends, leaderboard rankings will reset, transitioning characters to non-ladder mode, giving players an opportunity."

Details for each of the four Ladder variants mentioned before can be found below:

Diablo II: Resurrected's Ladder System

Classic Ladder: The normal version of Ladder play that encompasses playing with four acts.

Hardcore Classic Ladder: The hardcore (only 1 life) version of Ladder play that encompasses playing with four acts.

Expansion Ladder: The normal version of Ladder play that encompasses playing five acts, as it includes the "Lord of Destruction" expansion content.

Hardcore Expansion Ladder: The hardcore (only 1 life) version of Ladder play that encompasses playing five acts, as it includes the "Lord of Destruction" expansion content.

For those who are keen on putting themselves higher than others on the Ladder leaderboards, you'll have until the end of a season to go as high as possible. Once a season ends, the character you made for that Ladder will be converted to a non-Ladder character, Blizzard said, with players able to keep their items they've earned. You have until the season after the next one starts – so one full season – to retrieve your earned items or else they'll be gone for good.

Diablo II: Resurrected's new Ladder system is now live across all platforms.